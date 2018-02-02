The video will start in 8 Cancel

A community football tournament will be held to raise money for the families of three schoolboys who tragically died in a car crash in Hayes.

Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16, and Josh McGuinness, 16, died when they were struck by a black Audi A5 in Shepiston Lane at around 8.41pm last Friday (January 26).

The Hayes and West Drayton community has since come together to pay tribute to the teenagers, and will host a football tournament to raise money for the families of the three boys.

Five-a-side football teams will compete at Goals Heathrow in Shepiston Lane, on Sunday February 18.

April Crotty, 35, from West Drayton, set up the event as the tragedy has "really saddened the whole community". She told getwestlondon: "My son was going to the same party so was on the scene.

"I didn't know the boys personally but the second I heard about it I just felt like I had to do something.

"I went to Goals to arrange it and since then the event has just blown up. In 24 hours, it's gone from a football tournament to having a DJ, face painting, etc.

"My heart just goes out to the family - it's every parent's worst nightmare, it's really saddened the whole community."

There are still spaces for football teams to sign up to any of the categories: mens, under 18s, under 16s, under 14s - with five players and three subs allowed per team.

Goals Heathrow are providing the facilities and function room free of charge and no proceeds will go to them.

It costs £100 to enter a team into the tournament. If you'd like to create a team, email nikki84@live.co.uk, providing your team name and ages of all players.

If you'd like to make a donation to the raffle prize, contact april-ellen@hotmail.co.uk.

