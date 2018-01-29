The video will start in 8 Cancel

Harry Rice, one of three young boys who died in a fatal crash in Hayes, will be honoured by his former football club at their next home game.

Farnborough FC has announced it will be holding a minute's silence for Harry prior to their match against Hereford FC on Saturday (February 3).

Harry was an academy player at the club until October 2017 before moving on to play for Basingstoke Town FC's academy in November.

The 17-year-old will also receive a tribute in the match day programme.

The teenagers, named by police as Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh McGuinness, 16, died following a collision with a black Audi A5 in Hayes at around 8.41pok on Friday.

The three teens, along with two more friends who were unharmed, had reportedly been on their way to a birthday when the crash happened.

Despite the efforts of emergency services all three boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

Farnborough FC chairman Simon Gardener said: "We are all saddened to hear that Harry Rice has passed away in a tragic accident involving two more of his friends.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this terrible time."

A tribute note that reads, "RIP Harry" and a bunch of flowers have also been left at the ground by his former academy captain.

Farnborough FC are expected to play Hereford FC at 3pm at Cherrywood Road on Saturday (February 3).

Harry had left the Farnborough FC academy at the end of October 2017 and joined the Basingstoke FC academy shortly after.

In a statement on their website and Twitter the club said: The club are shocked and saddened to have learned of the tragic death of Academy player, Harry Rice, last night in a traffic incident in Hayes.

"Harry had joined the club’s Academy earlier this season and was popular with his fellow students.

"Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time. The club will make a further statement in due course."

The club is currently liaising with Harry's family with regards to how best they can pay tribute to him.

Basingstoke's next home game is against Bishops Stortford on Saturday (February 3).

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, of Hayes, was charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on Monday (January 29) and spoke in court only to confirm his name, age and address.

He was denied bail and was remanded in custody until Monday (February 26) when he is due to appear at the Old Bailey.

Following a CCTV appeal launched by police to find a second man wanted in connection with the crash, a 34-year-old man voluntarily attended a north London police station on Sunday at around 7pm.

