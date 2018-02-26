The video will start in 8 Cancel

A driver has admitted causing the death of three boys following a car crash in Hayes.

Jaynesh Chudasama of Hayes pleaded guilty to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving at the Old Bailey on Monday (February 26).

The court heard the 28-year-old was behind the wheel of an Audi A5, which hit the three teenage friends in Shepiston Lane at 8.41pm on January 26.

Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16, and Josh McGuinness, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The trio had been walking to a 16th birthday party at Goals Heathrow in Shepiston Lane when they were struck near a bus stop.

They were all students of The Harefield Academy in Uxbridge.

An inquest opened into the deaths of three teenagers killed on Monday (February 19).

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC asked for sentencing to be adjourned until Friday (March 9).

