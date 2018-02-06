The video will start in 8 Cancel

A charity football tournament is being held in loving memory of the schoolboys who died after being hit by a car in Hayes.

The fundraiser to remember Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh McGuinness, 16, will run five-a-side teams for under 18s, under 16s and under 14s - one cup in memory of each of the boys.

The event will also host a special coaching session for under 12s as well as a raffle prize draw and auction.

It will be held at Goals Heathrow in Shepiston Lane, a short walk away from the scene of the tragic collision where the trio died on January 26.

Businesses are being urged to donate raffle prizes to help raise funds as well as catering for the event on Sunday February 18.

Goals will open up all facilities and rooms, and provide the cups and medals.

To register a team into the tournament the cost is £100. Email: Nikki84@live.co.uk

The charity event will be held between 2pm and 8pm.

All proceeds will go directly to the three families.

