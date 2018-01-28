The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man caught on camera is being sought by police to speak with them in connection with a tragic crash in Hayes, which left three teenage boys dead.

Detectives investigating a "fail to stop road" collision in Hayes, that resulted in the death of three young men, have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

An Audi A5 collided with three schoolboys who are believed to have been on the pavement, in Shepiston Lane, at around 8.41pm on Friday night (January 26).

Despite the efforts of officers and London Ambulance Crew, all three boys sadly died at the scene.

At least two males are believed to have left the Audi A5 following the collision, according to Metropolitan Police.

One of them was detained by members of the public.

Detective Sergeant Michael Rapp of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "While the images are not of good quality, I am convinced that anyone who knows this male will recognise him.

"I urge anyone who can identify him or provide details of his whereabouts to contact my team without delay.

"Three young men have lost their lives as a result of this incident; such tragic circumstances must far outweigh any taboo around assisting police."

The 28-year-old male detained was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was taken to a west London hospital for treatment and was subsequently taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

The CCTV images were captured by cameras local to the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information should call the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0208 991 9555 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

