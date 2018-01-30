Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dozens of balloons will light up the sky one week on from the crash in which three boys died in Hayes.

In a heartwarming tribute in memory of teenagers Harry Louis Rice, 17, George Toby Wilkinson, 16 and Josh McGuinness, 16, the community will gather on Friday (February 2) to release balloons.

Family and friends welcome everyone to join them at Harefield Green, or The Green as it is known, in Harefield Village to mark seven days since the tragic loss of the three boys.

The balloons will be released at exactly 8.40pm to mark the time of the crash in Shepiston Lane on Friday (January 26).

The message posted on Facebook group page Harefield In Your Heart reads: "This coming Friday at 8.40pm will mark a week that our three beautiful boys were taken from us.

"As tribute to them I would like to get as many of their friends, family, co workers or just people that wants to show support together as possible to release lit balloons (I will be providing these) from what is known as “THE GREEN” in Harefield village.

(Image: PA)

"Everyone is welcome, let’s show support. We love and miss them so much already, let’s keep their memories alive xxx."

The streets will also be lit up as candles are to be placed on windows or outside front doors, also on Friday (February 2), to show support to the families of the three boys.

A collection via GoFundMe for a memorial bench in memory of the three boys has also been set up.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .