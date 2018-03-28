The video will start in 8 Cancel

The driver who caused the death of three teenage boys in a crash in Hayes had three previous runs-ins with police before the night of the tragedy.

Jaynesh Chudasama, 28, from Hayes, was two-and-a-half times the legal alcohol limit when his black Audi crashed into a group of young people in Shepiston Lane on January 26 this year.

He had previously had three run-ins with police in two years.

Chudasama’s criminal record was read to the Old Bailey on Wednesday (March 28).

The court was told that in January 2012 he was given a caution for possession by theft.

In March 2013 he was given a caution for possession of cannabis.

And in late 2013 he was convicted of an assault involving "considerable violence" which he committed together with another man, after a fight at a block of flats in Uxbridge.

(Image: PA)

While trying to overtake the car in front, Chudasama lost control of his Audi at 71mph and ploughed into the three teenagers, who were walking on the pavement with their friends to a 16th birthday party.

Semi-professional footballer Harry Rice, 17, apprentice electrician George Wilkinson, 16, and labourer Josh McGuinness, 16, died instantly, the Old Bailey heard.

Family and friends of the three boys who were killed in the tragic incident gathered outside the Old Bailey ahead of the sentencing to demand a tough sentence for the driver.

Online petitions were created ahead of the hearing to demand the conviction be reconsidered and a charge of murder applied instead - but this was dismissed by the Crown Prosecution Service.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Chudasama previously pleaded guilty on Monday, February 26 to three counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was jailed this afternoon for 13 years.

Judge Wendy Joseph in explaining the facts of the case referenced the evidence given by the driver, who Chudasama had overtaken.

She said that the 60mph speed limit was not suitable, and added that the place he had chosen for the manoeuvre was particularly dangerous.

He had decided to overtake the driver on a bend, using a right turn filter lane which is for turning into a petrol station.

The judge also referenced that there were street lights that were not functioning and overhanging greenery from a cemetery which made the manoeuvre even more dangerous.

The driver described him as coming “like a bat out of hell”.

