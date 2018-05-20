Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Hayes drug dealer has been jailed for more than five and a half years after being caught with hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs.

Ibrahim Ali, 24, was spotted by plain-clothes police at the bottom of Minet Drive in Hayes, after officers noticed an unusually large number of people walking down the residential road on October 20, 2017.

When the Metropolitan Police officers approached Ali, he took off, but officers quickly caught up with him and detained him.

Ali was searched under Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act and police found a large amount of cash as well as a small snap bag of herbal cannabis, a wrap of crack cocaine and three mobile phones.

Throughout the police search, Ali was fiddling around with something in his trousers and had tried to remove them, when officers stopped him and removed a large cling film wrap from the rear of his trousers. It was found to contain more than 200 wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

The officers from Hillingdon Partnership Tasking Team South arrested Ali and despite him not offering any comment during the police interview, charged him with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Ali was found guilty by a jury at Isleworth Crown Court and sentenced on May 9 to five years and seven months imprisonment.