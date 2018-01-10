The video will start in 8 Cancel

Pictures released by police reveal the damage caused to a Mercedes after a vehicle collided with two parked cars in Hayes .

Officers were called to a three-car collision in Longmead Road, Hayes, at 11.19am on Wednesday (January 10).

Parts of the black Mercedes car were strewn over the residential road after the incident.

Hillingdon police tweeted that the road was impassable "while we arrange recovery" after a "vehicle has struck a two parked cars".

A spokesperson for Hillingdon borough police said: "It is being dealt with as a non-reportable, damage only collision.

(Image: @MPSHillingdon)

"We are just assisting with the exchanging of details and recovery to get the road open."

There no injuries during the incident and no arrests have been made, police confirmed.

