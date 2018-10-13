Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brute from Hayes who smashed an elderly man around the head with his own walking stick has been jailed.

The 80-year-old man was attacked outside the Dulux Decorator Centre in Hillingdon Hill, Uxbridge as he was riding down the road in his mobility scooter.

Nicholas Wood was walking behind the elderly man and said to him "excuse me", making him turn around. The 53-year-old then grabbed the old man's walking stick and used it to beat him on the left side of his head.

Wood, of Kingsway in Hayes, then rand off, leaving the old man covered in blood.

When paramedics arrived at the scene they saw a four inch-wide deep cut in the old man's head from the attack.

They called Metropolitan Police who investigated the incident, which occurred just before 12pm on May 1, near the UB bus stop.

Wood was convicted of actual bodily harm at Isleworth Crown Court and was sentenced to two years' in prison.