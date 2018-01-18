Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jewellery designer hopes to be reunited with the first ever ring she made - worth £25,000 - after a thief ran off with it in Hatton Garden.

The emerald cut, platinum diamond ring was snatched by a man who had tricked the designer's mother into believing he would help her sell it.

Police are now appealing for information to find the one-of-a-kind ring that remains outstanding following a man's conviction.

Jimmy Tippett, 46, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two and-a-half years' imprisonment at Blackfriars Crown Court on Tuesday (January 9).

He had pleaded guilty to the theft on January 5 at the same court.

The ring theft took place during the afternoon on March 14 2017 in the jewel district, Hatton Garden.

The ring belonged to Tatiana Sieff, whose mother, Jo Stoller, was selling it on her behalf - she had contacted Tippett, who was known to her, and asked for his help to sell it.

He took possession of the ring before leading Ms Stoller around Hatton Garden and central London - before he unexpectedly ran off with it.

'This has caused a great deal of upset'

Detective Constable Mark Pinder, from Central North CID, said: "Although the ring has been added to the Gemmological Institute of Americas (GIA) stolen database, a worldwide database for stolen diamonds, we are appealing for help from anyone who may have seen it, or bought it in good faith, so that we can return it to its rightful owner.

"This has caused Ms Sieff and Ms Stoller a great deal of upset, especially as the Ms Sieff is a ring designer and this was her first piece of work.

"Tippett knew exactly what he was setting out to do when he was approached by Ms Stoller and callously took advantage of the situation."

The ring is described as an emerald cut, J VS1 diamond ring set in platinum. It has a retail value of around £25,000.

The theft was reported to police, who launched an investigation leading to Tippett being located in Brighton and he was arrested on June 10 2017.

Tippett has failed to reveal the location of the ring which could not be found during a search of his home.

Anyone with any information on the ring or its whereabouts are urged to contact the police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

