A crowdfunding page set up to raise £15,000 for the funeral of "inspirational model" Harry Uzoka has smashed its target just four days after its launch.

The page was set up by the brother of the 25-year-old, who was stabbed to death in Shepherd's Bush in January.

Asking people to give money, Ed Chibogu said all excess funds raised would be spent on a music event celebrating Harry's life, and photographic exhibition showcasing his "beauty and grace".

The GoFundMe page was launched by Ed on Sunday (February 11). At 2pm on Thursday (February 15) it had surpassed its target, with 500 people helping raise a total of more than £18,000.

Harry was fatally stabbed in Ollgar Close on January 11.

Writing on the GoFundMe page, Ed said the death had "destroyed the lives of all those that loved and cared for Harry".

He wrote: "Anyone that knew Harry will tell you how big this boy's heart was, anything for his friends and family, he’d always help and assist in any way he could with a great big smile on his face, to think such a person's life can be taken when all he did was love is heartbreaking.

"I’m here raise £15,000 to cover funeral costs so that we’re able to give him the best send off and celebration possible.

"The fees and getting back to work are not something I want my mother to worry about at this time, we’d greatly appreciate all donations.

"Any money raised beyond the funeral cost will not be in vain. Like many 25-year-olds Harry had hopes and dreams, so our aim as his family and friends is to keep everything he was working towards alive.

"For one, Harry was a lover of music and surrounded by musical talent. We wish to hold an event to bring everyone together in his name, to dance and celebrate the life he loved.

"Equally, later in the year around his birthday, to mark the occasion we wish to put on an exhibition of Harry's beauty and grace with large scale prints of Harry shot by one of his closest friends in a spacious, peaceful and reflective space."

He said money raised would mean more than can be put into words, and added: "We are devastated by his loss but are determined to put our king, our brother, our son, and our companion to rest in power properly and to celebrate his life with the love that it deserves."

A post-mortem revealed Harry, from west London, suffered a stab wound to the heart.

Ed wrote on the GoFundMe page that his brother's funeral will take place on March 9.

Click here to see the crowdfunding page.

