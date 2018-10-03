Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

"Amazing, it's just like magic," said Professor Lockhart, and anyone who has been lucky enough to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child already.

For the unfortunate muggles that haven't been so lucky, well I'm sure your Hogwarts letter will come soon.

We've created a handy little guide for everything you need to know for a trip to the theatre to witness the magic.

Remember, this show is in two parts, so if you want to see both in one day, you'll need to book a day off work!

Where is the show?

The show is currently on stage at the Palace Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue.

How much do tickets cost?

The show is in two parts, meaning you have to buy two tickets for the afternoon and evening. Tickets for one part range from £15 to £80 if bought separately, or £30 to £160 if bought together.

When are shows?

The first part starts every day at 2.30pm and finishes shortly after 5pm. The second part starts at 7.30pm and finishes shortly after 10pm.

How do I get there?

If you're on the tube, Leicester Square is just a few hundred yards away. Leicester Square is on the Piccadilly and Northern lines. Failing that, you can always get a taxi.

Where should I eat?

As it's situated right next to Covent Garden, youre not short of options. However, these are the top five restaurants in the area according to TripAdvisor.

1. The Oystermen Seafood Bar & Kitchen. Does what it says on the tin and then some. The 10th best restaurant in London according to TripAdvisor. Average star rating of five.

2. Frog by Adam Handling. If you like some good British food with a modern twist, look no further. Also caters for vegans. Average star rating of five.

3. Flat Iron Denmark Street. Bring a napkin because you're going to be drooling a lot time before your food comes out. Steaks, steaks and more steaks. Average star rating of four-and-a-half.

4. Clos Maggiore. If you didn't like French food before, you will after you've visited Clos Maggiore. Average star rating of four-and-a-half.

5. MAMIE's. French food so good you'll think you're in Paris, but don't go to Paris or you'll miss the show! Average star rating of four-and-a-half.