Ever wondered where to get freshly-made Belgian waffles in west London? Well Harrow will very soon have the answer.

Dessert parlour and waffle bakery, Wafflemeister, is opening a branch in St George's shopping centre on Tuesday (July 10) and my oh my the treats look to die for.

Wafflemeister waffles are handmade following the traditional Liège recipe which uses dough instead of batter and was developed in the 1950s.

You can pick from 20 different waffle recipes with popular choices including waffles smothered in peanut butter and Nutella.

Aside from waffles customers can chose from a mouth-watering range of crêpes and cakes as well as authentic Italian gelato, thick shakes, frappes, smoothies and refreshing sorbets.

Those lacking a sweet tooth shouldn't be put off as the parlour offers plenty of savoury options too.

St. George’s Shopping Centre’s centre manager, Darren Harman, said: "We’re very excited about the opening of Wafflemeister.

"It is a brilliant, fun brand that complements our mix of retailers we have here in St. George’s shopping centre.

"I’m sure our customers are going to be thrilled to have another exciting place to discover."

Wafflemeister is a chain that claims to serve "the best waffles in the world."

It has shops across London including in Regent Street, Oxford Street and Westfield White City. St George's Harrow will be Wafflemeister's fourth west London branch.