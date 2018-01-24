Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most vulnerable adults, who have recently left the care system in Harrow, will get a tax break thanks to the council.

The Labour-run local authority will foot the bill for care leavers between the ages of 18 and 25 in a bid to ease their transition from a care environment into independent adulthood in employment, training or education.

Around 150 young people will be eligible for the exemption of six-months of council tax in the first year, with around 25 children in care turning 18 each year.

Cllr Christine Robson, Harrow Council's cabinet member for children, young people, and schools, said: "All our work with our young people is designed to set them up with a fair start in life when they grow up.

"It can be a sudden and abrupt transition for care-leavers.

"This tax break is will take some of the sting out of that, and increase their chance of a successful, self-reliant and independent future."

The scheme will starts at the beginning of the forthcoming financial year, in April.

Young people who have been through the care system are some of the most vulnerable in society, according to Harrow Council, as many will have "suffered from abuse or neglect in their childhood".

They tend to make the transition to adult life at a younger age than their peers, often without the support of a traditional family unit - that’s why the council says it will step in to provide additional support.

Cllr Adam Swersky, cabinet member for finance and commercialisation, said: "This is one of the very best ways this council can use its money to make a difference for the most vulnerable in our society.

"Government cutbacks mean it’s never been harder for us to give tax breaks – so every penny has to count.

"This is a small investment in that context - but it gives real bang for its buck in our ambition to build a better Harrow for all our residents."

