A guide has revealed Harrow 's top performing secondary schools.

The Real Schools Guide 2018 has been designed to offer a much fuller picture of education than standard league tables.

Put together by Reach's data unit, the guide takes into account more than 50 different factors, including GCSE results, attainment and progress scores as well as absence rates and pupil-to-teacher ratios.

According to the guide Bentley Wood, in Clamp Hill, came an impressive 203rd when ranked out of 3,088 secondary schools in the country.

Meanwhile Hatch End High School, in Headstone Lane, was Harrow's school with the lowest score, ranking 1,066th compared to all other schools in the UK which are included in the guide.

The survey features all non-private secondary schools in the borough and ranked them on the basis of a specially designed and weighted 50 data-point system.

The Real School Guide scored eight of Harrow's secondary schools so parents don't need to look any further for a definitive ranking of secondary schools in the borough:

Here is how The Real School's Guide collated their information: The unique rating system uses 50 different measures, put together from the latest publicly-available data and broken into four categories - attainment, progress, attendance, and outcomes. National league tables may only look at overall GCSE results, as well as newer measures. Attainment This is worth 30 per cent of the total score. It is based on pupils' average grade attainment score, including what the average scores for different groups of pupils were, as well as the proportions gaining the English Baccalaureate and those getting A* to C grades in GCSE subjects. It measures whether a school is getting top marks, and if it is managing to improve year-on-year. Progress This is worth 40 per cent of the score. It is based on how well different types of pupil do in terms of progressing. It also looks at things that may contribute to teaching outcomes, such as how big the pupil/teacher ratio is in comparison to the national average, as well as teachers' average salaries. Attendance This score is based on absence rates, looking at both overall levels of sessions missed as well as unauthorised and persistent absence at the school. It is worth 15 per cent of the total score. Outcomes This is also worth 15 per cent, and is based on what proportion of pupils continue with education after Year 11 or go on to training and work. Schools that had no Year 11 pupils taking GCSEs in 2017 are not rated.

8. Hatch End High School - 1,066

The school which was founded in 1948 received the lowest ranking out of Harrow's high schools.

While it was still awarded four out of five stars, there has been a slight slip down from when Hatch End High School received a full five stars last year.

Its overall score has also reduced from 68.5 to 48.4 while its attainment has also slipped from full marks to four and even further to three for progress.

The school's last set of GCSE results in 2017 revealed 55% of pupils gained at least five A* to C or 9 to 4 grade GCSEs including English and maths. This is slightly below the national average of 61.3%.

7. Harrow High School - 1,026

Only slightly ahead is Harrow High School in Gayton Road.

However, it looks like the school has taken a step forwards compared to last year's results when it came in 2,352th place out of 3,088 schools.

It has jumped from two stars to four stars and was awarded full marks for progress.

The percentage of pupils to gain at least five A* to C GCSEs was also revealed to be 1% higher than the national average.

However, it only received one star for attendance and two stars for the outcomes category.

6. Rooks Heath College - 755

Harrow's secondary school with the third lowest score is Rooks Heath College which is quite a step further up the table with a position of 755 out of 3,088.

The school in Eastcote Lane in the south of the borough got an overall score of 52.9 and was awarded four out of five stars in the guide.

It only boosted its score by 0.1 since last year but it has flown up the table from 1,297th to 755th.

In 2017 54% of pupils gained at least five A* to C or 9 to 4 grade GCSEs including English and maths.

5. Canons High School - 688

Canons High School, in Shaldon Road, was awarded a full five stars for progress and received an overall four stars and a score of 54 out of 100.

The academy has done better this year, ranking 688th out of 3,088 schools compared to last year's position of 838.

However, its overall score has dropped slightly from 57.4.

Last year 61% of students at Canons High School achieved at least five A* to C or 9 to 4 grades at GCSE in English and maths.

4. Claremont High School - 377

The academy in Claremont Avenue, Kenton is Harrow's fourth best performing high school.

The Real Schools Guide ranked it in 377th place, however, this is in fact quite a drop from last year's 167th position.

Claremont High School scored 61.4 out of 100 which is also a drop from 69.4 in 2017.

However, it did receive a full five-star rating for all categories apart from outcomes - a category in which it scored four stars.

Last year an impressive 77% of students gained at least five A* to C or 9 to 4 grade GCSES including English and maths. This is slightly below the national average of 61.3%.

3. Sacred Heart Language College - 266

Sacred Heart Language College in Wealdstone's high street scored 64.9 out of 100 and received a full five-star rating in every category apart from dropping one in outcomes and a two in attendance.

However, since 2017 the high school has climbed the table from 497th to and impressive 266th.

It also smashed the national average when it came to good GCSE results.

Last year 77% of pupils gained at least five A* to C or nine to four grade GCSEs including English and maths.

Nationally 61.3% of pupils achieved this.

2. Park High School - 264

The secondary school in Thistlecroft Gardens only dropped one star in this year's Real Schools Guide.

Overall it scored 64.9 out of 100 and was awarded a clean sweep of five stars apart from a slight slip in attainment in which it was rated four stars.

The result shows an impressive leap forward from last year's place which was 1,069th in the table.

A total of 68% of students at Park High School received at least five GCSEs at A* to C or 9 to 4, including English and maths.

1. Bentley Wood - 203

At the top of the table is Bentley Wood in Clamp Hill, Stanmore.

It was awarded a clean sweep apart from a slight slip costing two stars when rated in outcomes.

Overall this year it received a score of 67 out of 100, however, it has been knocked down a few pegs when compared to last year's score.

In 2017 Bentley Wood came 186th out of more than 3,000 schools nationwide.

However, an impressive 73% of students gained at least five A* to C or 9 to 4 grades including English and maths - smashing the national average.