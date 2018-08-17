Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £5,000 reward has been offered to catch the thug who kicked a 64-year-old man off his bike in an "unprovoked" attack which left the victim paralysed.

The 64-year-old, named locally as Neville Smith from Harrow Weald , was cycling at around 5pm on May 30 on Watford's Bushey Mill Lane when he tried to avoid a man on a bike coming towards him.

According to Herts Police, the victim moved to avoid the man, who then kicked Mr Smith off his bike in a "senseless" attack before continuing along Bushey Mill Lane.

The victim was rushed to St Mary's Hospital after suffering a serious spinal injury, which has left him paralysed. He was then moved to Alderbourne Rehabilitation Unit in Hillingdon .

On Thursday (August 16), a reward of £5,000 was offered by Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for the attack.

The man, who is wanted for GBH, is described as a white male.

Annabelle Goodenough, eastern regional manager for Crimestoppers, said: “This was a completely unprovoked attack that left an innocent man needing hospital treatment.

“Senseless and heartless are the words that come to mind when I think about this incident, and now our charity would really like to find who was responsible.

“Contacting Crimestoppers is 100% anonymous. Always. I’d really encourage anyone with information to pick up the phone or complete our secure online form, and be a good ambassador for your community.”

Launching an appeal in June, Detective Constable Matt Cox said: “This was a nasty attack which left the victim with a serious spinal injury. He was taken to hospital, where he is still receiving treatment.

“I am appealing for anyone who might have seen what happened, or saw the offender, to get in touch.”

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete the anonymous online form .