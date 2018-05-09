The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Water from a burst main in Porlock Avenue, South Harrow flooded surrounding roads and caused severe delays to traffic on Wednesday afternoon (May 9).

Harrow police urged motorists to "find an alternative route" and the warned of "significant delays" as Affinity Water worked to fix the main at around 1pm.

Harrow Community First Response team tweeted a photo from the scene which shows flood water filling the road.

It wrote: "Harrow C Team are on scene at Porlock Avenue, South Harrow where a water main has burst. There are significant delays whilst Affinity Water conduct repairs. Please find an alternative route."

Whitmore High School in Porlock Avenue avenue has not been affected by the flooding.

(Image: Harrow CFR)

A Whitmore School spokesman said: "The school is not affected by the flooding and is running as normal."

Harrow resident, Ajay Shah said: "The school is not affected but as engineers are on site, there's very slow moving traffic.

"There's lots of flooding just on the main road."

Affinity Water has been contacted for comment.