A brick was used to smash the shop front of a Harrow Tesco and steal alcohol.

The supermarket on Alexandra Avenue was broken into in the early hours of Monday (October 22) with shattered glass left all over the ground outside the front of the store.

Police are hunting for a white male, who was seen wearing a dark jacket and striped top, who allegedly broke into the store.

A small quantity of alcohol was stolen, police have said.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 6.11am on Monday, October 22, to reports of a burglary at a Tesco in Alexandra Avenue, Harrow.

"A white male wearing a dark jacket and striped top is reported to have smashed a glass pane in the shop front and gained access in the early hours.

"At this early stage there have been no arrests. Enquiries continue."

The HarrowMPS Twitter account, which provides regular policing updates for the borough, added the suspect "used a brick to smash the glass" in the break-in.

A picture taken by cops not long after the incident happened shows shattered glass on the floor in front of the store.

Getwestlondon has asked Tesco if they wish to comment on the matter, but have yet to receive a reply.