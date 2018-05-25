The video will start in 8 Cancel

An teenager from Harrow charged with 10 terrorism offences will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Friday, May 25).

Sudesh Mamoor Faraz Amman, 18, of Brancker Road, will face seven counts of making a record of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism and three counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

Amman was arrested under the Terrorism Act by armed officers conducting a search in north London last Friday (May 18).

He was charged with 10 separate terrorism offences contrary to the 2000 and 2006 Terrorism Acts on Thursday (May 24).

He is due to appear in court today (May 25).

A 19-year-old woman was arrested in south London on Wednesday (May 23) in connection with the same investigation.

She has been bailed to return to a south London police station on a date in late June.

An 18-year-old man was arrested in Bishop's Stortford on Wednesday 23. He has been bailed to return to a south London police station on a date in mid June.