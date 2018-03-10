A man in his 20s has been injured in a daylight stabbing in Harrow.
Metropolitan Police received reports of a stabbing in Moorhouse Road in Queensbury on Saturday (March 10).
Officers from Harrow arrived and found a man suffering from a stab injury at the scene.
A police spokesman said he was stabbed “during an altercation" but his injuries are not life-threatening.
Traffic during road closures
Motorists around Moorhouse Road may experience delays while the crime scene is in place.
No arrests made
No arrests have been made after the stabbing at 11.45am.
Enquiries continue as the crime scene remains in place in Moorhouse Road.
Police statement
A spokesman for getwestlondon said officers from Harrow are now investigating.
Police were called at approximately 11.45am on Saturday to reports of a fight in Moorhouse Road, Harrow.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended - the victim, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.
His condition is not life threatening.
A crime scene remains in place. Officers from Harrow investigate.
Victim hospitalised
The victim’s injuries have been confirmed as not life-threatening.
A police spokesman told getwestlondon he was taken to hospital for treatment.
Crime scene in Harrow
A crime scene is in place in Harrow after a man was stabbed in broad daylight.
Police say the man in his 20s was stabbed “during an altercation” in Moorhouse Road, Queensbury.
Road closures are in place and police remain at the scene.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.