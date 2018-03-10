A man in his 20s has been injured in a daylight stabbing in Harrow.

Metropolitan Police received reports of a stabbing in Moorhouse Road in Queensbury on Saturday (March 10).

Officers from Harrow arrived and found a man suffering from a stab injury at the scene.

A police spokesman said he was stabbed “during an altercation" but his injuries are not life-threatening.

