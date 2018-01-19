The video will start in 8 Cancel

Not one arrest has been made more than a fortnight after a man was ambushed on a doorstep in Harrow - before being stabbed at least 10 times.

The 20-year-old victim had been "enjoying an evening with friends when he was chased, ambushed and repeatedly stabbed", losing a "significant" amount of blood, police said.

He had fled to a property in Eastway Crescent to knock on the door in a plea for help but was instead attacked just before 11.30pm on January 2.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 20-year-old man suffering from stab injuries and he was taken to a central London hospital.

Speaking on Friday (January 19), a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The victim has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries continue."

Detectives from Harrow CID are continuing their search to find the suspects, who are described as black males in their late teens wearing dark clothing.

Detective Sergeant Amar Patel, from Harrow CID, said: "This was a vicious unprovoked attack on a young male who had been enjoying an evening with friends when he was chased, ambushed and repeatedly stabbed by a group of males for an unknown reason.

(Image: Google Maps)

"We have already spoken to lots of people in the area about the incident, but I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the attack and hasn't spoken to us about it yet to come forward.

"Any detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will help us to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"Any information given to us will be treated in strict confidence."

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Harrow CID on 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

