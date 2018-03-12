The video will start in 8 Cancel

Enquiries are continuing after a man was stabbed in Harrow on Saturday (March 10).

The victim, in his 20s, was found in Moorhouse Road, Queensbury, by police officers who had been called at 11.45am to reports of a fight.

He was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service before being discharged 24 hours later .

Scotland Yard said the victim had received non-life threatening stab injuries “during an altercation”.

No arrests have been made.

Police from Harrow are continuing to investigate, they confirmed on Monday (March 12).

(Image: Met Police)

