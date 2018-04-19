The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Harrow shop owner has been fined after two underage children walked into his store and bought a knife.

A boy and a girl, both aged 14, were able to buy a serrated-edge snap knife from Harrow Pound Village, in Wealdstone , where they were not even asked to show ID.

Now the shop's owner, Halaldeen Abdul-Jabbar, 52, must cough up more than £1,000 after pleading guilty at Willesden Magistrates' Court.

During the hearing on April 10, the court heard how a man who was not employed by the business sold the knife without the knowledge of the owner.

A test purchasing exercise by Brent and Harrow Trading Standards saw a two piece snap-off knife sold to two volunteer children.

The 'salesman' Shoud Seyed confirmed he usually worked in a restaurant, but served the children while he was in the shop to borrow some money from the business owner who he knew.

Simon Legg, Brent and Harrow Trading Standards manager, said: "Thankfully, the knife didn’t end up in the wrong hands.

"The law is clear, it’s an offence to sell a knife to anyone under the age of 18.

"Every business has a responsibility to carry out checks on anyone purchasing knives, sadly in this case the owner didn’t do this and now has a big fine to pay.

"We’ll continue to crack down on dodgy businesses operating like this and will not hesitate to take action against those who ignore the law."

Abdul-Jabbar was ordered to pay a £941 fine, a £100 victim surcharge and £943.48 in costs.

Businesses wanting help and support complying with underage sales law or if any members of public have concerns of shops selling to children, contact Brent and Harrow Trading Standards on 03454 04 05 06 or email trading.standards@brent.gov.uk.

