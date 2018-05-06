The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 12-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were shot just moments apart in Harrow on Sunday afternoon (May 6).

Wealdstone High Street and Palmerston Road were placed in lock down by police attending reports of shots being fired at 1.17pm.

A 15-year-old boy was found with a gun shot wound at the scene and was rushed to hospital by London ambulance Service (LAS).

His injuries are still being assessed and an update on his condition awaits.

Officers were called to reports of a second boy found with gunshot wounds in a different part of the High Street at 1.19pm. LAS treated a 12-year-old boy for gunshot wounds at the scene before taking him to a central London hospital. An update on his condition awaits.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police are investigating two non-fatal shootings that occurred within a short time span in Harrow on Sunday.

"Officers were first called around 1.17pm to High Street, Wealdstone, to reports of a person having been shot. At the scene a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gun shot wound was treated by London Ambulance Service before being taken to a Central London hospital for treatment. His injuries are still being assessed - we await details of these and his condition.

(Image: Ajay Ramesh Vaghela)

"At around 1.19pm London Ambulance Service alerted police to reports of a second boy with gunshot wounds in a different nearby location at High Street, Wealdstone. A 12-year-old boy was treated at the scene before being taken to a west London hospital where he remains currently. We await an update on details of his injuries and his condition."

No firearm was recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made. Enquiries into the shootings continue.

(Image: Ajay Ramesh Vaghela)

A cordon was in place at the top of Palmerston Road outside Wealdstone High Street Specsavers following the incidents.

The High Street reopened to traffic at around 2.30pm.

Police urge anyone with any information about the incidents to call 101 quoting reference 3563/6May or tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.