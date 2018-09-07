Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Harrow School is appealing against the Mayor of London’s decision to block its plans for a new sports complex.

The world-famous boarding school contacted the Planning Inspectorate over the decision following guidance from its advisors.

The plans, which would cover 7,300sq m of the school’s campus and include a new science block, games area and car park, were initially approved by Harrow Council .

But Sadiq Khan halted the application in January saying almost two-thirds of the planned block would be on Metropolitan Open Land.

A statement from the school said it was grateful for the council’s support and “looked forward to continuing to work together in partnership in the future”.

(Image: Harrow School)

It added: “Harrow School was disappointed with the Mayor of London’s decision to overrule Harrow Council on the granting of permission to build new state of the art facilities, including sports facilities for which there is a real need in the area and which were proposed to be shared with the local Harrow community.”

Cllr Keith Ferry, who is responsible for planning and regeneration at Harrow Council, is helping with the appeal.

He previously pointed out that the facilities would provide up to 1,400 hours of public leisure use each year and would “benefit Harrow residents”.

“Since becoming Mayor I have been clear that protecting London’s precious green spaces is one of my top priorities,” he said.

“I absolutely support the school’s ambitions to expand its sporting facilities, and their plans to open them up to the local community for the benefit of people of all ages are to be commended.

“However, I’m clear that expansion of this kind must not encroach on open green space, which is one of the capital’s most important and cherished assets. Nor, in this case, is it necessary to do so, as other options are available.”