A Kensal Green health centre is to stop offering walk-in services in a bid to save money.

From the end of March patients will no longer be able to get walk-in health appointments at Half Penny Steps centre in Harrow Road, Brent.

NHS West London Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) announced the cut to walk-in services following a review of primary and urgent health care in the area.

According to the CCG, which plans to invest a further £2million to improve access to GPs in the area, its review found there was low demand for the walk-in services offered at Half Penny Steps.

While the Half Penny Steps GP Surgery and Health Centre will remain open, its walk-in services will cease to operate from March 23.

West London CCG Chair, Dr Fiona Butler, said: "The impact on local healthcare services is likely to be very limited as demand for the service is expected to be absorbed by the additional investment in GP and nurse appointments and other services nearby."

The West London CCG has promised to make more GP appointments available in the evening and at weekends.

Half Penny Steps has extended its GP surgery opening hours to Saturday.

You can find more information about the changes here: http://www.westlondonccg.nhs.uk/news/half-penny-steps-walk-in-service-to-close-23-march.aspx .

