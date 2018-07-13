Harrow Road traffic may be heavy this morning after the road was partially closed following an incident in Maida Vale.

The Westminster stretch of Harrow Road was closed between Torquay Street and Sutherland Avenue, where it crosses the canal, in the early hours of Friday (July 13.)

According to travel reports the road was closed following an accident at around 3.30am.

The road is closed westbound just moments away from Maida Vale Underground station but remains open towards central London.

Several bus routes have been affected by the closure and the number 18 and 36 buses are on diversion missing out stops between Royal Oak Station and Sutherland Avenue while the road remains shut to traffic.

According to Google's traffic service Harrow Road is due to fully reopen at 12.30pm.

Metropolitan Police have been contacted for comment.

We will be bringing you all the latest traffic updates and information from this incident in our blog below: