A trio of balaclava-wearing burglars smashed the back door of a property down while the occupants were inside.

The Harrow residents were watching television when they heard noise coming from the kitchen.

When they went to investigate, they were confronted by three men who were attempting to get in, having smashed the back door of the Sudbury Court Driver property.

One occupant tried to use a kitchen broom to warn the men off, but a suspect grabbed it and used it to smash the door further.

When the other occupants entered the kitchen and shouted, the suspects fled through the garden and made off in a silver Audi A3 towards Harrow Road.

All three men were described as wearing balaclavas and gloves.

PC Fionnuala Kennedy, from Wembley's Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "This was a particularly nasty incident where significant force was used in an attempt to gain entry to this house.

"The occupants bravely did all they could to fend off the burglars and, although nothing was stolen, they are naturally distressed with what happened.

"If you were in the area at the time and have any information about the incident, please get in touch."

The incident happened at around 9.55pm on March 5.

Anyone with information should call Brent CID on 020 8721 2969 or via 101. You can also Tweet @MetCC. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.

