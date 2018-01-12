Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Harrow school that had a shock closure after a "dangerous" underground chalk mine was discovered under the site, has reopened nine months later.

Pinner Wood School was closed back in March 2017 after surveys reported "an unacceptable risk that the ground beneath the school buildings and playgrounds could become unstable and unsafe".

The primary school, which topped the league table for Key Stage 2 results despite the disruption, reopened on Monday (January 8) for the start of term at its Latimer Gardens site, now the land has been made safe.

Councillor Sachin Shah, leader of Harrow Council, said: "I’ve never been happier. I made a promise to parents that we’d get them back on this site by today – and here we are on the first day of the spring term.

"Being part of a community is part of the essence of what a school is and getting Pinner Wood back home to where it belongs is wonderful to celebrate."

To mark the occasion, pupils and teachers alike enjoyed vibrant street entertainers, explosive glitter cannons and a sound system pumping out music greeting the children trooping through the gates with parents and carers in tow.

Headteacher Sarah Marriott thanked her "outstanding" staff, supportive parents and resilient children, telling the crowd: "It’s a huge moment coming back home today for the whole school community.

"In the early days we didn’t even know if it would be possible for us to ever make it back here.

"It’s a credit to everyone involved and we wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of the council – in the decision-making, deciding it could be fixed and finding the funding to do it, and also the day-to-day running of our relocation."

She also praised the children’s "extraordinary resilience" as she drew attention to their impressive Key Stage 2 results.

"The children’s determination, their strength, cooperation and being able to get along with each other is incredible," she added.

"They’ve taught us how resilience makes you stronger."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .