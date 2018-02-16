Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A "tri-borough" merger of police resources could have "far reaching implications" for Harrow, claim hundreds of people who have signed a petition to block it.

The number of Metropolitan Police boroughs will decrease to 12 "Basic Command Units" (BCUs) in a merger being formed in response to £325 million of government cuts.

More than 300 people signed the petition to the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, asking for the new Metropolitan Police "tri-borough", combining Harrow, Brent and Barnet, to be blocked.

Caren Duhig, founder of the #Fixit Harrow Network, who set up the petition, wrote: "The merging of the three boroughs will have far reaching implications for Harrow.

"It will be harder for our local council, the MPs, and the NHS to liaise with the police, and it is in all probability that police resources will be drawn away from Harrow and diverted to Barnet, with its higher crime rate, and Brent, because of the complex policing needs surrounding Wembley Stadium.

"We must preserve the quality, resources, and visibility of our local police force in Harrow, and encourage the government to ensure that we have the funding required to properly maintain these services.

"With a rising feeling of vulnerability within our community, we need to know that we are protected by our local police."

Chief Superintendent Simon Rose will begin his new role as BCU Commander on March 19 to lead the work to merge Harrow with Barnet and Brent, to form the North West BCU, which is currently planned to go live in September this year.

Leader of Harrow Council, Cllr Sachin Sach, says the merger is "not a risk I can accept for my borough".

The Labour councillor has written to Deputy London Mayor, Sophie Linden, who heads up crime and policing, asking her to pause the changes.

Cllr Shah wrote: "Harrow residents pay their tax to the central government and deserve that money back in services such as the police.

"Finding £1 billion of cuts from the budget is an unenviable task that you have to do, but I do not believe the mergers are the right answer.

"Although Harrow is safer than its neighbouring boroughs, the increase in crime has become an issue for local residents, especially in the case of stabbings and burglaries.

"The proposed merger would fuel even further uncertainty and fear, with police officers most likely to be deployed to deal with emergencies in neighbouring brought Brent or Barnet."

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Mark Simmons, of Metropolitan Police, said: " On Monday (February 12), we announced that we will change the way we deliver local policing in London. We are bringing together policing on the 32 boroughs to form 12 larger units called Basic Command Units (BCUs)

"To prepare for this, we have tested the BCU model in pathfinders and we have learnt many lessons about the design and how we will now implement it. We have revised the model as a result of the learning and will continue to do so as we move forward.

"We understand the concern in some boroughs that police resources will be drawn towards the places where there is heavier demand. However it is important to note in the test site in east London, Havering, had the greatest improvement in response times of all three boroughs in the BCU and response within the target time is now at a higher level than it has been for the last two years on both immediate and one hour graded calls.

"And of course every borough, regardless of demand or location, will have the two dedicated police officers and one PCSO in each ward.

"Without these changes, police numbers in Harrow and similar boroughs will drop below the level where individual borough policing is sustainable – which will mean that residents of Harrow receive a different service from the larger boroughs – with particular impact on specialisms in Safeguarding and offender management for example, and our ability to proactively target criminals and hotspots.

"We need to plan for a future with less, and become more resilient so we can continue to meet our financial and operational challenges, and our current and future policing challenges - terrorism and safeguarding in particular. Without significant changes in how we manage our resources we would be unable to meet these head on."

Click here to sign the petition against the tri-borough merger of Harrow, Brent and Barnet.

Mr Khan has been contacted for comment.

