A Harrow policeman who pursued "improper relations" with three women has been fired from the force.

PC Sunil Khosla was dismissed following a gross misconduct hearing on Monday (April 16).

PC Khosla allegedly saved the personal contact details of three women he met while working as a police officer and actively pursued improper relations with all of them.

Two of the women were involved in live investigations at the time and PC Khosla failed to record his contact with them.

When the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards began an investigation into PC Khosla, he deliberately deleted data to try and conceal his wrongdoing.

PC Khola's was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police "with immediate effect" after evidence against him was heard by the gross misconduct hearing panel.

According to the panel "there was no alternative but for dismissal with immediate effect."

Chief Inspector David Grainger, from the Directorate of Professional Standards, said: "These are grave failings on behalf of PC Khosla, who would have known clearly that his actions were not appropriate and not of the standards we expect of our officers.

"Securing and maintaining the trust of the community is integral to the principle of policing by consent, these victims would have been in a vulnerable position and this officer took advantage of their situation and abused his authority in doing so, for his personal gain.

"There is no place within the Met for officers of his nature."