Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little girl brought joy to Harrow police officers on shift - by giving them a sweet treat!

Bobbies on the beat were patrolling Belmont Circle and had pulled over outside Tesco Express when they heard a knock on their car window on Thursday afternoon (April 26).

And lo and behold, they were greeted by a "shy" but generous youngster who handed over a packet of Jaffa Cakes as a thank you for their hard work.

A Harrow Police spokesman said: "Thanks so much to the little girl who gave these to officers on patrol in Belmont."

"Officers from A team were patrolling round Belmont Circle and pulled over outside the Tesco Express.

"A young girl knocked on the car window and handed the Jaffa Cakes to the officers. She didn’t say anything as she was very shy."

Yes, we absolutely love this - time for some social media campaigns? #bourbonsforbobbies, #custardcreamsforcops #penguinsforpolice...