A young man is in hospital after he was chased in Harrow and ambushed on a doorstep before being stabbed more than ten times.

The victim fled to a property in Eastway Crescent to knock on the door for help after being chased but was viciously attacked and lost a "significant" amount of blood, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives are now appealing for information and witnesses after the assault, which was reported at around 11.30pm on Tuesday night (January 2).

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a 20-year-old man suffering from stab injuries.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he remains.

The victim suffered significant blood loss but his injuries are being treated as not life-threatening.

Detective Sergeant Amar Patel, from Harrow CID, said: "This was a vicious unprovoked attack on a young male who had been enjoying an evening with friends when he was chased, ambushed and repeatedly stabbed by a group of males for an unknown reason.

"We have already spoken to lots of people in the area about the incident, but I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the attack and hasn't spoken to us about it yet to come forward.

"Any detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will help us to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"Any information given to us will be treated in strict confidence."

(Image: Google Maps)

Prior to the assault, the victim was chased by a unknown group of four to five males along Elliot Drive and into Eastway Crescent.

The victim ran to a residential property and knocked on the door for help.

However, he was ambushed by the group and repeatedly stabbed on the doorstep.

The suspects are described as black males in their late teens wearing dark clothing. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Detectives from Harrow CID are investigating and are urging any witnesses to come forward.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call Harrow CID on 101 or Tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be reported to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

