A taxi driver was stabbed repeatedly outside Harrow-on-the-Hill station in an attempted robbery, police said.

The taxi rank area, in College Road, outside the Metropolitan Line station was cordoned off on Sunday morning (March 4) after the incident.

A Harrow Police spokesman said: "At 5.30am a taxi driver was stabbed multiple times in Harrow town centre during an attempted robbery.

"His injuries have been confirmed as non-life threatening.

"Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Harrow Police on 101."

The borough police tweeted a picture of the taped-off scene, with a London Hackney Carriage cordoned off.

Just weeks prior to the incident, a man was left fighting for his life after a stabbing just metres away in the same road.

