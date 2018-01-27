The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man has been taken to hospital after a reported stabbing in Harrow .

Police were called at 6.20pm on Friday (January 26) to reports of a male stabbed in Roxborough Park, a short distance away from Harrow-on-the-Hill station .

A passer-by saw the area taped off around an hour after police were called.

They said: "Police cordoned off Roxborough Park, Harrow, near the BP petrol station at the roundabout.

"Someone’s clothes are on the road."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Officers and London Ambulance Service attended the location.

"The male, aged in his early 20s, was taken to hospital.

"His condition is not life-threatening or life-changing."

Detectives from Harrow CID are investigating the incident.

