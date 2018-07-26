The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thieves targeted Harrow 's O2 shop and made off with two expensive phones on Wednesday afternoon (July 25).

Police responded to a panic alarm at the St Ann’s Road shop at 4.30pm.

Shop staff claim two white men, believed to be in their 20s, fled the scene before police arrived.

One was described as having dark hair and a goatee beard, and the other was said to be wearing a burgundy t-shirt and grey shorts.

A Harrow Police spokesman said: "Police were called to the O2 store on St Ann’s Road about 4.30pm yesterday to a panic alarm activation.

"On arrival, staff stated two males had snatched two Samsung mobile phones before running off. The phones had been on display.

"The descriptions of the males are both white and aged about twenty. One had dark hair and a goatee beard, and was wearing a burgundy t-shirt and grey shorts. The phones have now been blocked by O2."

Harrow police tweeted on Wednesday: "Officers from Harrow are responding to an alarm at O2 store harrow. Two males involved in theft of two expensive handsets. Both white males about 20 years old involved."

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.