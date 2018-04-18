The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chance for residents to vote for the person they want as their ward councillor in Harrow is fast approaching.

Local elections polling day for the London Borough of Harrow will place on Thursday May 3, with 63 council seats up for grabs.

There are more than 150 candidates vying for your vote across Harrow's 21 wards - each of which will be represented by three councillors.

Residents can cast their votes at polling stations from 7am to 10pm on May 3.

For those unable to make it in person, you must register for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) or a postal vote (cast by post) by 5pm on Wednesday April 25.

Voting is vitally important - as councillors make decisions on issues including education, housing, transport, social care and waste that affect the lives of local people.

That's why we've rounded up a full list of the candidates - and parties - standing in every ward in Harrow ahead of polling day.

Belmont

Labour Party

Labiba Choudhury

Mohammed Gbadamosi

Laura Stackpoole

Conservative Party

Mina Parmar

Anjana Patel

Lynda Seymour

Liberal Democrats

Tracey Elizabeth Pollard

Green Party

Soody Ahmad

Canons

Labour Party

Howard Bluston

Mrinal Choudhury

Jill Travers

Conservative Party

Ameet Jogia

Amir Moshenson

Bharat Girdharlal Thakker

Liberal Democrats

Adam Simon Bernard

Edgware

Labour Party

James Lee

Angella Murphy-Strachan

Nitin Parekh

Conservative Party

Salim Chowdhury

Govind Bharadia

Augustine Ebot Tambekong

Liberal Democrats

Timothy Raymond Collison

Steven Kuo

(Image: Google Maps)

Greenhill

Labour Party

Ghazanfar Ali

Sue Anderson

Keith Ferry

Conservative Party

Narinder Singh Mudhar

Surendra Patel

Bernard Segal

Liberal Democrats

Nahid Boethe

Green Party

Madeleine Christine Atkins

Rowan Nicholas Charles Langley

Emma Jane Wallace

Harrow-on-the-Hill

Labour Party

Dan Anderson

Sarah Butterworth

Jamie Honey

Conservative Party

June Rosemary Baxter

Eileen Mary Kinnear

Barry Macleod-Cullinane

Liberal Democrats

Ibrahim Abdulle

Karsten Philip Shaw

(Image: Kat Clementine/Get West London)

Harrow Weald

Labour Party

Lee Johnson

Sajid Parkar

Manju Raghwani

Conservative Party

Ramji Kanji Chauhan

Stephen Anthony James Greek

Pritesh Patel

Liberal Democrats

Paolo Arrigo

Darren Diamond

Sanjay Karia

Hatch End

Labour Party

Stephen Hickman

Adam Shabbir

Bill Stephenson

Conservative Party

Susan Mary Hall

John Stuart Haddon Hinkley

Jean Lammiman

Liberal Democrats

Nana Oye Adjepong

John William Bryant

Headstone North

Labour Party

Aghileh Djafari-Marbini

Will Gee

Endri Hatillari

Conservative Party

Christopher John Baxter

Lesline Patricia Lewinson

Janet Teresa Mote

Liberal Democrats

Bansri Valmika Buddhdev

Robert John D'Souza

Headstone South

Labour Party

Simon Brown

Pamela Fitzpatrick

Sasi Suresh

Conservative Party

Calum Mchale

Mala Morjaria

Prakash Chhotalal Raja

Liberal Democrats

Lisa-Maria Bornemann

Claire Ingham

Kenton East

Labour Party

Niraj Dattani

Nish Patel

Aneka Shah-Levy

Conservative Party

Chetna Halai

Nitesh Hirani

Manjibhai Kara

Kenton West

Labour Party

Shahania Choudhury

James Holah

Ajay Maru

Conservative Party

Richard Bhanap

Vina Vipin Mithani

Kanti Rabadia

Liberal Democrats

Sarah Ismail

Marlborough

Labour Party

Varsha Parmar

David Perry

Antonio Weiss

Conservative Party

William Terence Diffey

Pravin Seedher

Sukeshi Thakkar

Green Party

Mark Stephen Baker

Pinner

Labour Party

Sanjay Dighe

Jane Massey

Ron Schneider

Conservative Party

Paul Simon Osborn

Norman Shairp Stevenson

Stephen John Leete Wright

Liberal Democrats

David Brooks

Veronica Margaret Chamberlain

Independent

Niamh Abigail McEnery

(Image: Google Maps)

Pinner South

Labour Party

Ann Groves

David Nash

Anne Whitehead

Conservative Party

Richard John Almond

Kamaljit Singh Chana

Charles Christopher Mote

Liberal Democrats

Bronwen Jones

Robert Thomas Austin Pitt

Queensbury

Labour Party

Michael Borio

Kiran Ramchandani

Sachin Shah

Conservative Party

Tracy Penelope Zoe Pearmain

Umesh Perera

Zak Oliver Wagman

Rayners Lane

Labour Party

Jeff Anderson

Chloe Smith

Krishna Suresh

Conservative Party

Rosalyn Neale

Raksha Pandya

Robin Paul

Liberal Democrats

Christopher David Noyce

Geraldine Noyce

Pietro Rescia

Roxbourne

Labour Party

Dean Gilligan

Graham Henson

Maxine Henson

Conservative Party

Julia Sybil Merison

Joyce Nickolay

John Brown Rennie

Liberal Democrats

Valerie Margaret Taylor

Green Party

Swati Patel

Roxeth

Labour Party

Peymana Assad

Jerry Miles

Primesh Patel

Conservative Party

Mohammad Abdulkarim Kaiserimam

John William Nickolay

Annabel Narinder Lauren Singh

National Liberal Party

Raj Rajalingam

Stanmore Park

Labour Party

Jeffrey Gallant

James Lockie

Lesley Stackpoole

Conservative Party

Marilyn Joy Ashton

Camilla Marie Ann Bath

Philip Richard Benjamin

Green Party

Linda Carol Robinson

Wealdstone

Labour Party

Phillip O'Dell

Natasha Proctor

Rekha Shah

Conservative Party

Deanna Marcene Keene

Elliot Van Emden

Dimabo Wolseley

Liberal Democrats

Stephen John Carey

Green Party

Alexander Lee

West Harrow

Labour Party

Kareema Marikar

Christine Robson

Adam Swersky

Conservative Party

John Peter Baxter

Kanagasabaapathy Kuha Kumaran

Dinesh Babubhai Solanki

Liberal Democrats

Simon Andrew Courtenage

Prakash Nandhra

(Image: Harrow Observer)

Am I eligible to vote?

You are eligible to vote in this election if you are aged over 18 and a British, Irish, qualifying Commonwealth or European Union citizen.

In order to be able to vote you must be on the electoral register. Even if you have registered for council tax or other council services, by law you still need to apply separately to register to vote.

Residents can register to vote in the Harrow local elections here .

Finding your polling station

Residents can find their nearest polling station by entering their postcode in Harrow Council's polling station search tool .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.