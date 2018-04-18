The chance for residents to vote for the person they want as their ward councillor in Harrow is fast approaching.

Local elections polling day for the London Borough of Harrow will place on Thursday May 3, with 63 council seats up for grabs.

There are more than 150 candidates vying for your vote across Harrow's 21 wards - each of which will be represented by three councillors.

Residents can cast their votes at polling stations from 7am to 10pm on May 3.

For those unable to make it in person, you must register for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) or a postal vote (cast by post) by 5pm on Wednesday April 25.

Voting is vitally important - as councillors make decisions on issues including education, housing, transport, social care and waste that affect the lives of local people.

That's why we've rounded up a full list of the candidates - and parties - standing in every ward in Harrow ahead of polling day.

Belmont

Labour Party

  • Labiba Choudhury

  • Mohammed Gbadamosi

  • Laura Stackpoole

Conservative Party

  • Mina Parmar
  • Anjana Patel
  • Lynda Seymour

Liberal Democrats

  • Tracey Elizabeth Pollard

Green Party

  • Soody Ahmad

Canons

Labour Party

  • Howard Bluston

  • Mrinal Choudhury

  • Jill Travers

Conservative Party

  • Ameet Jogia

  • Amir Moshenson

  • Bharat Girdharlal Thakker

Liberal Democrats

  • Adam Simon Bernard

Edgware

Labour Party

  • James Lee

  • Angella Murphy-Strachan

  • Nitin Parekh

Conservative Party

  • Salim Chowdhury

  • Govind Bharadia

  • Augustine Ebot Tambekong

Liberal Democrats

  • Timothy Raymond Collison

  • Steven Kuo

Station Road in Edgware

Greenhill

Labour Party

  • Ghazanfar Ali

  • Sue Anderson

  • Keith Ferry

Conservative Party

  • Narinder Singh Mudhar

  • Surendra Patel

  • Bernard Segal

Liberal Democrats

  • Nahid Boethe

Green Party

  • Madeleine Christine Atkins

  • Rowan Nicholas Charles Langley

  • Emma Jane Wallace

Harrow-on-the-Hill

Labour Party

  • Dan Anderson

  • Sarah Butterworth

  • Jamie Honey

Conservative Party

  • June Rosemary Baxter

  • Eileen Mary Kinnear

  • Barry Macleod-Cullinane

Liberal Democrats

  • Ibrahim Abdulle

  • Karsten Philip Shaw

Harrow-on-the-Hill under a dusting of snow on St Patrick's Day

Harrow Weald

Labour Party

  • Lee Johnson

  • Sajid Parkar

  • Manju Raghwani

Conservative Party

  • Ramji Kanji Chauhan

  • Stephen Anthony James Greek

  • Pritesh Patel

Liberal Democrats

  • Paolo Arrigo

  • Darren Diamond

  • Sanjay Karia

Hatch End

Labour Party

  • Stephen Hickman

  • Adam Shabbir

  • Bill Stephenson

Conservative Party

  • Susan Mary Hall

  • John Stuart Haddon Hinkley

  • Jean Lammiman

Liberal Democrats

  • Nana Oye Adjepong

  • John William Bryant

Headstone North

Labour Party

  • Aghileh Djafari-Marbini

  • Will Gee

  • Endri Hatillari

Conservative Party

  • Christopher John Baxter

  • Lesline Patricia Lewinson

  • Janet Teresa Mote

Liberal Democrats

  • Bansri Valmika Buddhdev

  • Robert John D'Souza

Headstone South

Labour Party

  • Simon Brown

  • Pamela Fitzpatrick

  • Sasi Suresh

Conservative Party

  • Calum Mchale

  • Mala Morjaria

  • Prakash Chhotalal Raja

Liberal Democrats

  • Lisa-Maria Bornemann

  • Claire Ingham

Kenton East

Labour Party

  • Niraj Dattani

  • Nish Patel

  • Aneka Shah-Levy

Conservative Party

  • Chetna Halai

  • Nitesh Hirani

  • Manjibhai Kara

Kenton West

Labour Party

  • Shahania Choudhury

  • James Holah

  • Ajay Maru

Conservative Party

  • Richard Bhanap

  • Vina Vipin Mithani

  • Kanti Rabadia

Liberal Democrats

  • Sarah Ismail

Marlborough

Labour Party

  • Varsha Parmar

  • David Perry

  • Antonio Weiss

Conservative Party

  • William Terence Diffey

  • Pravin Seedher

  • Sukeshi Thakkar

Green Party

  • Mark Stephen Baker

Pinner

Labour Party

  • Sanjay Dighe

  • Jane Massey

  • Ron Schneider

Conservative Party

  • Paul Simon Osborn

  • Norman Shairp Stevenson

  • Stephen John Leete Wright

Liberal Democrats

  • David Brooks
  • Veronica Margaret Chamberlain

Independent

  • Niamh Abigail McEnery

Pinner

Pinner South

Labour Party

  • Ann Groves

  • David Nash

  • Anne Whitehead

Conservative Party

  • Richard John Almond

  • Kamaljit Singh Chana

  • Charles Christopher Mote

Liberal Democrats

  • Bronwen Jones

  • Robert Thomas Austin Pitt

Queensbury

Labour Party

  • Michael Borio

  • Kiran Ramchandani

  • Sachin Shah

Conservative Party

  • Tracy Penelope Zoe Pearmain

  • Umesh Perera

  • Zak Oliver Wagman

Rayners Lane

Labour Party

  • Jeff Anderson

  • Chloe Smith

  • Krishna Suresh

Conservative Party

  • Rosalyn Neale

  • Raksha Pandya

  • Robin Paul

Liberal Democrats

  • Christopher David Noyce

  • Geraldine Noyce

  • Pietro Rescia

Roxbourne

Labour Party

  • Dean Gilligan

  • Graham Henson

  • Maxine Henson

Conservative Party

  • Julia Sybil Merison

  • Joyce Nickolay

  • John Brown Rennie

Liberal Democrats

  • Valerie Margaret Taylor

Green Party

  • Swati Patel

Roxeth

Labour Party

  • Peymana Assad

  • Jerry Miles

  • Primesh Patel

Conservative Party

  • Mohammad Abdulkarim Kaiserimam

  • John William Nickolay

  • Annabel Narinder Lauren Singh

National Liberal Party

  • Raj Rajalingam

Stanmore Park

Labour Party

  • Jeffrey Gallant

  • James Lockie

  • Lesley Stackpoole

Conservative Party

  • Marilyn Joy Ashton

  • Camilla Marie Ann Bath

  • Philip Richard Benjamin

Green Party

  • Linda Carol Robinson

Wealdstone

Labour Party

  • Phillip O'Dell

  • Natasha Proctor

  • Rekha Shah

Conservative Party

  • Deanna Marcene Keene

  • Elliot Van Emden

  • Dimabo Wolseley

Liberal Democrats

  • Stephen John Carey

Green Party

  • Alexander Lee

West Harrow

Labour Party

  • Kareema Marikar

  • Christine Robson

  • Adam Swersky

Conservative Party

  • John Peter Baxter

  • Kanagasabaapathy Kuha Kumaran

  • Dinesh Babubhai Solanki

Liberal Democrats

  • Simon Andrew Courtenage

  • Prakash Nandhra

Harrow residents will hit polling stations on May 3

Am I eligible to vote?

You are eligible to vote in this election if you are aged over 18 and a British, Irish, qualifying Commonwealth or European Union citizen.

In order to be able to vote you must be on the electoral register. Even if you have registered for council tax or other council services, by law you still need to apply separately to register to vote.

Residents can register to vote in the Harrow local elections here .

Finding your polling station

Residents can find their nearest polling station by entering their postcode in Harrow Council's polling station search tool .

