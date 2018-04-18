The chance for residents to vote for the person they want as their ward councillor in Harrow is fast approaching.
Local elections polling day for the London Borough of Harrow will place on Thursday May 3, with 63 council seats up for grabs.
There are more than 150 candidates vying for your vote across Harrow's 21 wards - each of which will be represented by three councillors.
Residents can cast their votes at polling stations from 7am to 10pm on May 3.
For those unable to make it in person, you must register for a proxy vote (when someone votes on your behalf) or a postal vote (cast by post) by 5pm on Wednesday April 25.
Voting is vitally important - as councillors make decisions on issues including education, housing, transport, social care and waste that affect the lives of local people.
That's why we've rounded up a full list of the candidates - and parties - standing in every ward in Harrow ahead of polling day.
Belmont
Labour Party
-
Labiba Choudhury
-
Mohammed Gbadamosi
-
Laura Stackpoole
Conservative Party
- Mina Parmar
- Anjana Patel
- Lynda Seymour
Liberal Democrats
- Tracey Elizabeth Pollard
Green Party
- Soody Ahmad
Canons
Labour Party
-
Howard Bluston
-
Mrinal Choudhury
-
Jill Travers
Conservative Party
-
Ameet Jogia
-
Amir Moshenson
-
Bharat Girdharlal Thakker
Liberal Democrats
- Adam Simon Bernard
Edgware
Labour Party
-
James Lee
-
Angella Murphy-Strachan
-
Nitin Parekh
Conservative Party
-
Salim Chowdhury
-
Govind Bharadia
-
Augustine Ebot Tambekong
Liberal Democrats
-
Timothy Raymond Collison
-
Steven Kuo
Greenhill
Labour Party
-
Ghazanfar Ali
-
Sue Anderson
-
Keith Ferry
Conservative Party
-
Narinder Singh Mudhar
-
Surendra Patel
-
Bernard Segal
Liberal Democrats
-
Nahid Boethe
Green Party
-
Madeleine Christine Atkins
-
Rowan Nicholas Charles Langley
-
Emma Jane Wallace
Harrow-on-the-Hill
Labour Party
-
Dan Anderson
-
Sarah Butterworth
-
Jamie Honey
Conservative Party
-
June Rosemary Baxter
-
Eileen Mary Kinnear
-
Barry Macleod-Cullinane
Liberal Democrats
-
Ibrahim Abdulle
-
Karsten Philip Shaw
Harrow Weald
Labour Party
-
Lee Johnson
-
Sajid Parkar
-
Manju Raghwani
Conservative Party
-
Ramji Kanji Chauhan
-
Stephen Anthony James Greek
-
Pritesh Patel
Liberal Democrats
-
Paolo Arrigo
-
Darren Diamond
-
Sanjay Karia
Hatch End
Labour Party
-
Stephen Hickman
-
Adam Shabbir
-
Bill Stephenson
Conservative Party
-
Susan Mary Hall
-
John Stuart Haddon Hinkley
-
Jean Lammiman
Liberal Democrats
-
Nana Oye Adjepong
-
John William Bryant
Headstone North
Labour Party
-
Aghileh Djafari-Marbini
-
Will Gee
-
Endri Hatillari
Conservative Party
-
Christopher John Baxter
-
Lesline Patricia Lewinson
-
Janet Teresa Mote
Liberal Democrats
-
Bansri Valmika Buddhdev
-
Robert John D'Souza
Headstone South
Labour Party
-
Simon Brown
-
Pamela Fitzpatrick
-
Sasi Suresh
Conservative Party
-
Calum Mchale
-
Mala Morjaria
-
Prakash Chhotalal Raja
Liberal Democrats
-
Lisa-Maria Bornemann
-
Claire Ingham
Kenton East
Labour Party
-
Niraj Dattani
-
Nish Patel
-
Aneka Shah-Levy
Conservative Party
-
Chetna Halai
-
Nitesh Hirani
-
Manjibhai Kara
Kenton West
Labour Party
-
Shahania Choudhury
-
James Holah
-
Ajay Maru
Conservative Party
-
Richard Bhanap
-
Vina Vipin Mithani
-
Kanti Rabadia
Liberal Democrats
-
Sarah Ismail
Marlborough
Labour Party
-
Varsha Parmar
-
David Perry
-
Antonio Weiss
Conservative Party
-
William Terence Diffey
-
Pravin Seedher
-
Sukeshi Thakkar
Green Party
- Mark Stephen Baker
Pinner
Labour Party
-
Sanjay Dighe
-
Jane Massey
-
Ron Schneider
Conservative Party
-
Paul Simon Osborn
-
Norman Shairp Stevenson
-
Stephen John Leete Wright
Liberal Democrats
- David Brooks
- Veronica Margaret Chamberlain
Independent
-
Niamh Abigail McEnery
Pinner South
Labour Party
-
Ann Groves
-
David Nash
-
Anne Whitehead
Conservative Party
-
Richard John Almond
-
Kamaljit Singh Chana
-
Charles Christopher Mote
Liberal Democrats
-
Bronwen Jones
-
Robert Thomas Austin Pitt
Queensbury
Labour Party
-
Michael Borio
-
Kiran Ramchandani
-
Sachin Shah
Conservative Party
-
Tracy Penelope Zoe Pearmain
-
Umesh Perera
-
Zak Oliver Wagman
Rayners Lane
Labour Party
-
Jeff Anderson
-
Chloe Smith
-
Krishna Suresh
Conservative Party
-
Rosalyn Neale
-
Raksha Pandya
-
Robin Paul
Liberal Democrats
-
Christopher David Noyce
-
Geraldine Noyce
-
Pietro Rescia
Roxbourne
Labour Party
-
Dean Gilligan
-
Graham Henson
-
Maxine Henson
Conservative Party
-
Julia Sybil Merison
-
Joyce Nickolay
-
John Brown Rennie
Liberal Democrats
- Valerie Margaret Taylor
Green Party
- Swati Patel
Roxeth
Labour Party
-
Peymana Assad
-
Jerry Miles
-
Primesh Patel
Conservative Party
-
Mohammad Abdulkarim Kaiserimam
-
John William Nickolay
-
Annabel Narinder Lauren Singh
National Liberal Party
- Raj Rajalingam
Stanmore Park
Labour Party
-
Jeffrey Gallant
-
James Lockie
-
Lesley Stackpoole
Conservative Party
-
Marilyn Joy Ashton
-
Camilla Marie Ann Bath
-
Philip Richard Benjamin
Green Party
- Linda Carol Robinson
Wealdstone
Labour Party
-
Phillip O'Dell
-
Natasha Proctor
-
Rekha Shah
Conservative Party
-
Deanna Marcene Keene
-
Elliot Van Emden
-
Dimabo Wolseley
Liberal Democrats
- Stephen John Carey
Green Party
- Alexander Lee
West Harrow
Labour Party
-
Kareema Marikar
-
Christine Robson
-
Adam Swersky
Conservative Party
-
John Peter Baxter
-
Kanagasabaapathy Kuha Kumaran
-
Dinesh Babubhai Solanki
Liberal Democrats
-
Simon Andrew Courtenage
-
Prakash Nandhra
Am I eligible to vote?
You are eligible to vote in this election if you are aged over 18 and a British, Irish, qualifying Commonwealth or European Union citizen.
In order to be able to vote you must be on the electoral register. Even if you have registered for council tax or other council services, by law you still need to apply separately to register to vote.
Residents can register to vote in the Harrow local elections here .
Finding your polling station
Residents can find their nearest polling station by entering their postcode in Harrow Council's polling station search tool .
