A woman has died after a fire broke out at a house in Harrow .

Two fire engines and 10 firefighters and officers were called to a fire at a semi-detached house in Shooters Avenue, Kenton , on Wednesday night (January 3).

A spokesman for the London Fire Brigade said: "A small part of a bedroom on the first floor was damaged by fire.

"A woman suffering burns was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews but she sadly later died in hospital.

"The Brigade was called at 7.18pm and the fire was under control at 7.37pm.

"Fire crews from Stanmore fire station attended the scene."

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.

