A 25-year-old man from Harrow made thousands of pounds through fraudulent Oyster Card claims.

Benjamin Hyacinth, of Clitheroe Avenue, used stolen credit card details to request refunds to Oyster cards, which were then paid into bank accounts in his control.

He claimed more than £6,000 through the scam in one month.

He was arrested in late 2016 and early 2017 and pleaded guilty at Blackfriars Crown Court to three counts of fraud by false representation.

He was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay £5,000 in compensation.

Two other men - Jerome Hamilton, aged 23, of Gravely Lane, in Erdington, and Gabriel Jima-Otero, aged 18, of Wilton Crescent, in Southampton, were sentenced for Oyster Card fraud at Blackfriars Crown Court on the same day.

Hamilton was given a 12 month community order for one count of acquiring criminal property.

And Jima-Otero, who was guilty of one count of fraud by false representation and one count of converting prospect, was ordered to complete 40 hours unpaid work within six months.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Mark Pink said: “Hyacinth attempted to disguise his identity and criminal activity by using other people’s bank accounts to receive the proceeds of crime.

“He was able to persuade people to hand over their bank cards and personal details so he could use them to launder his criminal gains. He even had the audacity to carry on his criminal behaviour whilst on bail.

“Hamilton and Jima-Otero both knowingly allowed their accounts to receive criminal property.

“I am very happy with these sentences, which show that BTP will seek out and bring to justice all those who think they can commit fraud.”

Steve Burton, Director of Compliance for policing and on-street services at Transport for London (TfL), said: “We work very closely with the British Transport Police to tackle fraud and fare evasion.

“This sentencing shows that this type of crime is taken seriously and we welcome that these individuals have been brought to justice."