A fraudster from Harrow who was caught selling tens-of-thousands of rip-off items online has been slapped has been ordered to pay more £100,000 in court.

Kiran Ruda, of Bromefield, Stanmore , was found with more than 30,000 fake items, including rip-off football merchandise from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Trading on online retail giant Amazon as "Make it Magical Crafts and Gifts", Ruda was also found to sell knock-offs of other global mega-brands, including Marvel, Hello Kitty and Angry Birds.

The 39-year-old was importing the fake patches, bags, watches, hats, wallets and scarves from China.

(Image: Harrow Council)

He has now been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after an investigation by Brent and Harrow Trading Standards.

Ruda must pay £89,000 as well cover costs of £16,323, a judge Harrow Crown Court ordered on on July 17 following a confiscation hearing, Harrow Council said.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence and his counterfeit business was fined £5,000 after he admitted nine counts of handling goods bearing counterfeit trademarks last year.

Speaking after the sentencing on July 17, councillor Varsha Parmar, cabinet member for environment said: “It was game over for Ruda’s scam when our officers hunted his operations down.

"It’s great to protect consumers from knock-offs and fakes. It’s even better to make sure that crime doesn’t pay!

“This is what we do - we’ll take on any business or trader operating illegally and irresponsibly. You can help us by reporting dodgy dealers – even when you see them online.”