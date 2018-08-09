A fraudster from Harrow who was caught selling tens-of-thousands of rip-off items online has been slapped has been ordered to pay more £100,000 in court.

Kiran Ruda, of Bromefield, Stanmore , was found with more than 30,000 fake items, including rip-off football merchandise from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Trading on online retail giant Amazon as "Make it Magical Crafts and Gifts", Ruda was also found to sell knock-offs of other global mega-brands, including Marvel, Hello Kitty and Angry Birds.

The 39-year-old was importing the fake patches, bags, watches, hats, wallets and scarves from China.

Business owner, Kiran Ruda, flogged fake Marvel, Hello Kitty and Premier League football team goods

He has now been ordered to pay more than £100,000 after an investigation by Brent and Harrow Trading Standards.

Ruda must pay £89,000 as well cover costs of £16,323, a judge Harrow Crown Court ordered on on July 17 following a confiscation hearing, Harrow Council said.

He was given an 18-month suspended sentence and his counterfeit business was fined £5,000 after he admitted nine counts of handling goods bearing counterfeit trademarks last year.

Speaking after the sentencing on July 17, councillor Varsha Parmar, cabinet member for environment said: “It was game over for Ruda’s scam when our officers hunted his operations down.

"It’s great to protect consumers from knock-offs and fakes. It’s even better to make sure that crime doesn’t pay!

Read More

Stories you might have missed

“This is what we do - we’ll take on any business or trader operating illegally and irresponsibly. You can help us by reporting dodgy dealers – even when you see them online.”