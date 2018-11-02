Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A flat fire in Harrow which led to the death of an elderly woman was caused by petrol that had been poured inside the property, it has been revealed.

Ratna Alexander, 81, died after fire raged through her first floor flat on Fulbeck Way in the early hours of Sunday, October 21.

She has now been formally named by police as the woman who died in the fire.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) originally thought a gas explosion had caused the fire, but a joint investigation with the Metropolitan Police has found it was in fact caused by petrol which had been poured inside the home.

A spokesman for the Met said: "It has now been established that the fire was not caused by a gas explosion but by petrol that had been poured within the property. This indicates that the fire was started inside the flat where the body of Ms Alexander was found.

"Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with this investigation."

Police said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course, and added specialist scene examiners have ruled out third party involvement.

"Her death is not being treated as suspicious," the spokesman added.

Her next of kin have been informed and a file has been sent to the coroner.

A man, woman and baby managed to escape from a second floor flat when the fire started and they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

A total of 10 fire engines and 70 firefighters were called just before 1am, with the huge fire brought under control by 3.33am.

Ms Alexander's body was found at around 4am.

Kevin Lulbaddha, who lives opposite Ms Alexander's flat, told Getwestlondon what a lovely lady she was and how she regularly waved at him through her window.

"[She was] one of the nicest ladies I have honestly met," the 19-year-old said. "She’s always staring out the window, feeding the birds and waving hello to me.

"She got me a birthday card and a little present even though she didn’t know who I was at the time.

"[What happened is] such a saddening event. May she rest in peace."

He added: "For my 18th birthday, I had a birthday party so the day before my party I went and gave a letter to everyone in that flat building to let them know that it was going to to be a noisy night.

"And the next day there was a card and a little present from Ratna at my door even though she didn’t know who I was, which is such a kind and amazing thing to do.

"From then on, she kept waving at me from her window every time she saw me."

Ms Alexander's first floor flat partially collapsed in the fire, with most of the brickwork and roof laying in front of the home as rubble.

A 20 metre cordon was put in place and around 40 people from neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

