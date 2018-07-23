Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A firm has been ordered to pay a £51,000 fine after seven and a half tonnes of rubbish were dumped in a playing field.

The incident was so severe that waste started to spread into the River Pinn and endanger both the environment and wildlife around the Hatch End playing fields, off Uxbridge Road.

Triangle Care and Maintenance was caught on camera dumping around seven and a half tonnes of rubbish, which eventually cost the Harrow taxpayers £4,177.64 to clear up.

Harrow Council's enforcement officers came across the "persistent" fly-tipping in November 2016 and on each occasion a "mountain" of household waste was dumped on the playing fields.

(Image: Harrow Council)

The dumping, which took place in the middle of the night, was recorded on covert cameras installed by Harrow Council, which managed to clearly pick the van and the faces of the people involved in the fly-tipping.

The council has also since installed barriers to prevent any future dumping.

The company was taken to Willesden Magistrates' Court on July 10, when the company was fined a huge £51,177.64 fine for the fly-tipping.

The company's director, Ivan Hausjell chose not to attend the court hearing so was fined an additional £1,600 for his role, and he must wear an ankle monitoring tag for three months.

Councillor Graham Nelson, leader of Harrow Council, said: “It’s an absolute disgrace that the taxpayer had to spend more than £4,000 clearing up their disgusting mess.

"That’s money that should have been spent on residents who live here and actually care about Harrow. Thankfully the law agreed with us - and the culprit was hit hard with a £51k bill.

“Hausjell showed no remorse but, thanks to the swift actions of our officers, his dumping days are well and truly over.

The worst 15 streets in Ealing for fly-tipping have been revealed

“I can’t stress enough how important it is for residents paying for waste removal to check they are using a registered and licenced waste carrier - otherwise they could also land themselves in trouble."

When paying someone to remove waste on their behalf, people must check the operator has a waste carriers license and make sure they get a receipt. If you do not check their license and they fly-tip the rubbish, you could be fined as well.