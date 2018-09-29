The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Harrow MP has expressed his "real shock" over two afternoons of ugly violence in Harrow town centre as fights broke out between large groups of teenagers.

Gareth Thomas told getwestlondon that there has been a "serious spike in violence and problems with gang crime" in his Harrow West constituency.

"I didn't think this could happen in my constituency," Mr Thomas said just as a second huge brawl involving 50 teenagers erupted outside St Ann's shopping centre and Harrow on the Hill station.

A dispersal order was enforced by the Metropolitan Police in Harrow following the violence, a temporary measure allowing them to order people to leave a certain area or face arrest.

What is a Section 35 Dispersal Order Following criminal activity in certain areas, a Section 35 Dispersal Zone can be put in place, under which a person can be instructed to leave an area by police or face arrest for reusing to do so. A metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Section 35 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Police and Crime Act 2014 allows a police officer of at least the rank of inspector to authorise a dispersal zone for up to 48 hours. "Once authorised, a constable in uniform may, under circumstances, direct a person to leave the area, in whole or in part, and direct the person not to return for up to 48 hours."

A total of four people were arrested by police, including arrests made on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and assault.

Three people were arrested at the scene of the incident at around 5.30pm in College Road.

A fourth arrest was made hours later in the town centre by police, who had identified their suspect through CCTV footage of the fight.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 5.30pm on Friday, September 28 to reports of a fight involving a large number of youths at the St Ann's Shopping Centre in Harrow.

"Officers attended and the crowd dispersed."

The previous evening, a huge fight between 50 to 60 teenagers broke out at the junction of College Road and Station Road, near the Barclays bank.

Acknowledging the fight was "very worrying to many people," Mr Thomas added that police resources must be looked at.

"Harrow has experienced so many violent or serious crimes," he told getwestlondon.

"There is a lack of attractiveness for young people to stay away from drugs and gang crime.

"There is also a shortage of police officers whilst there is a serious spike in violence and problems with gang crime.

"More resources must be allocated to Harrow."

Navin Shah, the London Assembly member for Harrow and Brent also told getwestlondon that Harrow's reputation as a safe area to live has been ruined by the recent violent incidents.

"Harrow has a proud record of safety but the recent surge of violent crime, knife and shooting incidents, is extremely worrying," he said.

"I support the London Mayor’s enormous efforts to keep Londoners safe and the youth violence and any such serious incidents must be tackled immediately and effectively.

"Let me reassure my fellow residents in Harrow that I will be pressing the Mayor hard to tackle the kind of unacceptable crime taking place in Harrow."

For a recap of the latest fight in Harrow as it developed, you can read our live blog.