A Harrow family are devastated after a beloved pug belonging to a 13-year-old boy was stolen from outside a shop.

Pugsley, who has been with the family since he was a puppy, was taken from outside Smoker's Corner on Harrow Road, where he was tied up while his owner's mum quickly went into the shop.

CCTV footage shows two young men leading Pugsley away on the night of October 18.

He is micro-chipped and was wearing a red harness at the time.

Bethany Nicholson, 24, who has spearheaded the campaign to find Pugsley on behalf of her family, said: "Everyone is in pieces about it. Even my brother, who used to say he hated the dog with a passion, had a little cry when he went missing.

"It's all a bit of a shock. I'm kind of in military mode right now trying to find him but my family and especially the kids are devastated.

"We didn't even realise what had happened until we saw the CCTV footage because you never expect a family dog will get taken. It's not like he's even worth anything to anyone without his papers.

"We've been getting abuse online for leaving him outside the shop but in our area everyone knows everyone. We're all family friends for generations so everyone knows Pugsley belongs to us.

'They aren't from round here'

"These kids are clearly not from the area because we don't recognise them. I'm not quite sure why they've done this and the only thing helping me through it is that at least they were nice to him as they led him away."

Bethany added that the community had rallied round her family to help them find Pugsley, putting up posters and sharing his photo on social media in the hope someone will spot him.

She said: "We've had him since he was a puppy when he was given to my nephew Kane three years ago. They are as thick as thieves, Pugsley sleeps in Kane's bed and everything.

"He's a lovely dog and very spoilt because he's our only dog. Even my brother's mates who think they are really hard melt as soon as they see him.

"He's great with the children too, even if they pull his ears he would never nip them, he'd sooner lick you to death. He never growls at strangers, that's why he went so easily with those boys."

A Met Police spokesman confirmed officers were called shortly after 9pm last Thursday (October 18) to reports of the theft of a dog from outside a shop in Harrow Road.

He added: "Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and, so far, there have been no arrests."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.