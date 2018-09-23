The video will start in 8 Cancel

A drug dealer from Harrow who was found with 12 kilos of cocaine worth more than £1million in his car when stopped by police has been jailed.

Stuart Reid, 31, of Grange Road was stopped in his car on the North Circular Road in Ilford by Metropolitan Police officers on August 1 earlier this year.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 12 blocks of cocaine wrapped in brown paper on the back seat of the vehicle.

The drugs had a street value of £1.2million.

Reid pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and was jailed for nine years on Friday (September 21) at a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Matt McMillan, National Crime Agency Operations Manager, said: “Disrupting the supply of Class A drugs is crucial in our efforts to tackle organised crime and the violence it causes in and around London.

“Reid received a nine year sentence at the Old Bailey, which highlights the seriousness of his offence.

“We will actively target drug dealers like Reid, who are involved in serious and organised crime including the distribution of illicit drugs, which blight the lives of so many, lead to further criminality and fuels violence and exploitation.”