An investigation is under way after a 24-year-old man died following a police pursuit in Harrow .

Relando Tekle-Giorgies, 24, was driving a black Peugeot 207 at around 1am on December 29 last year when it is understood police officers in a patrol car attempted to stop him.

Mr Tekle-Giorgies failed to stop when officers pursued him and the Peugeot increased its distance from the patrol car said the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), formally the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

When officers caught up with the Peugeot, it was found crashed into parked cars in Kenton Road.

Despite treatment, Mr Tekle-Giorgies was pronounced dead at the scene.

Regional Director for IOPC London, Jonathan Green, said: "This is a tragic incident where a young man has lost his life and my thoughts are with his family and friends and all those affected.

"The investigation is progressing but I would ask that anyone who saw any part of the incident should contact us as soon as possible to assist in our investigation."

IOPC investigators attended the scene and were involved in post incident procedure.

It has collected CCTV from a number of sources, body worn video from the officers and in-vehicle data from the police car involved in the pursuit, and taken witness accounts.

All officers involved are being treated as witnesses at this time.

Witness appeal boards will be placed in the area in the days after the IOPC made their appeal public on Monday (January 15).

Anyone who is able to provide any information should contact the IOPC on 0800 015 4876 or email KentonRoadRTC@policeconduct.gov.uk .

