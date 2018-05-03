The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Harrow cocaine dealer who was caught with a Taser disguised as an iPhone lost an appeal to have his sentence reduced on Thursday (May 3).

Kieran Callaghan, 22, of Whittlesea Road, failed to convince top judges he was too harshly punished when he was locked up for five years at Harrow Crown Court in April last year.

Callaghan admitted possession of a disguised firearm and being concerned in the supply of cocaine to another.

Police raided Callaghan's home in October 2016, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told London's Appeal Court.

They found three wraps containing traces of cocaine as well as a viable Taser device, disguised as an iPhone.

Callaghan said that he was not selling drugs for profit, rather supplying them to friends and acquaintances to fund his own addiction.

But the crown court judge found that he was performing a "significant role in street dealing".

The minimum term for the Taser offence was five years unless there were exceptional circumstances which justified reducing it.

Lawyers for Callaghan argued that his jail term was far too long and should be reduced.

Fresh evidence from a clinical psychologist about Callaghan's "cognitive impairment" amounted to exceptional circumstances, they claimed.

But Mr Justice Baker said that Callaghan had the weapon with the "express intention of using it in the course of [the] illegal drug trade".

(Image: Harrow Observer)

Sitting with two other judges, he said that the crown court judge was "entitled" to impose the sentence he did.

There was "nothing" in the psychologist's report "to persuade us that exceptional circumstances exist in this case", he concluded.