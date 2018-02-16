Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A conman is trying to scam drivers in Harrow by claiming fellow road users have broken his car's wing mirror and demanding cash.

Drivers have reported hearing a "thud" after passing a blue Ford Mondeo car in the Harrow area before the scammer asks for cash for the "damage" to his wing mirror, which has no glass in the frame.

Inderdeep Singh Bhasin, 47, was making his way home to Ickenham when a man tried to con him, but the scammer picked the wrong person, leaving empty handed.

At around 6.30pm on February 7 Mr Bhasin was driving in Honeypot Lane when he heard a thud.

He said: "I'm a safe driver, I've been driving for 30 years and had no accidents.

"It was quite dark and I heard a thud and thought it was very odd, so I put the brake on and slowed down to check around but saw nothing, no damage.

"All of a sudden this guy overtakes me from the right side of the road with a young chap in the passenger side and he said: 'You hit me!' It was a bit shocking, it was too quick."

(Image: Reshma Patel/Harrow Online)

Two men in a blue Ford Mondeo claimed Mr Bhasin had knocked the wing mirror out.

He said: "He was aggressive and I remember saying to my wife 'here we go' when he started claiming the mirror was knocked out.

"I didn't see anything and in my heart I knew something wasn't right.

"I followed him back to the spot where it supposedly happened, but there was no glass and he said 'somebody might have taken it'!"

'He's picking his victim when it's dark'

Even though Mr Bhasin heard a thud against his car, there was no damage, and he suspects the pair used an air gun to make the sound.

He added: "I've seen so many people posting that it's happened to them and I've seen only one person who didn't end up paying for him. I feel sorry for the other people.

"He's picking his victims when it's dark, everyone else is saying it's happening at 6pm and 7pm.

"I knew he was an opportunist trying to catch £50 or so. I didn't think he could be so cunning and clever."

(Image: Google Maps)

Posting on the Harrow Online Facebook page , another person fell victim to the scammer in Woodcock Hill, Kenton, at around 7.45pm on February 6.

They wrote: "There were cars parked up on the left, and as I drove past, I heard a thud against my car.

"Initially I thought something had hit me, so carried on driving, but then a car behind me started flashing his lights at me.

"I slowed down, and he drove up parallel to me, and told me that I had hit his wing mirror.

"I apologised and he kept saying, did you not hear, and of course I did hear, but didn’t think I had hit something.

"He asked me to pull over, which I did.

"He was very polite and said we should take this through the insurance company, to which I agreed.

"Whilst we were talking he said he was a delivery guy from Luton, and perhaps insurance would take too long, and if we could settle it now and call it a day.

"I stupidly agreed, mainly because I was conscious that I had my kids in the car.

"I told him I only had £30 and he said that would do."

The driver then checked their car once they'd got home and found no damage, but spotted a water bomb mark.

They added: "The alarm bell then sounded, so I phoned up 101 to inform them, just in case it was a scam.

"When I gave the officer the number plate, he confirmed that this was in fact a scam and this man had done the same many times. "

Police in the borough are warning of a "fake accident scam" and are offering advise in what to do in the situation.

Harrow police tweeted: "Male defrauding members of public out of money after claiming road traffic collision.

"If a non-injury car accident, exchange details and report to your insurance company.

"If anyone is injured or you suspect you are being defrauded please call 999."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .